(CNN) —

We might not be traveling much right now, but that’s not to say we shouldn’t be prepared for when we can — and to help us get ready for it, Away is currently hosting a Surprise 30% Off Sale, featuring savings on its core collection of Instagram-worthy, built-to-last carry-ons, checked bags, and more.

It’s only the company’s second-ever sale of this kind, and given the brand’s popularity, styles and colors could sell out fast. The discounts are valid from March 24 through March 30 online and in store, and the brand offers a 100-day trial so you can make sure it’s the right bag for you. Read on for some of our top picks from the sale, below:

The Carry-On ($157.50, originally $225; awaytravel.com)

PHOTO: Away The Carry-On

The standard model of Away’s famous The Carry-On is marked down to less than $160 during the sale — and as Underscored’s top pick for best carry-on luggage, we can attest that this bag holds up trip after trip. The interior organization is fantastic, the bag is lightweight enough not to eat too far into your weight allowance, and it even comes with a laundry bag and Magic Eraser-like cleaning sponge so you can keep it looking sharp. Plus, it’s sized to fit most domestic and international airlines’ restrictions, so you don’t have to worry about going over. Read more in our full review of the bag here.

The Mini ($31.50, originally $45; awaytravel.com)

PHOTO: Away The Mini

This handy case is perfect for keeping your cords, chargers and converters organized when you’re on the go. Like a tiny version of your favorite Away suitcase’s interior, The Mini keeps all your tech essentials in one place, but it’s also great for toiletries and other travel essentials, too.

The Duffle ($157.50, originally $225; awaytravel.com)

PHOTO: Away The Duffle

Made from gorgeous vegan leather in an on-trend shade of amber, this duffle bag (designed in collaboration with actress Rashida Jones) is a great spin on an iconic shape. Perfect for overnights or weekends, the duffle bag features a wide opening and inside, there’s a padded sleeve for laptops up to 15 inches to nestle in. And if you’re layering up luggage for travel, it slips onto other Away luggage models, like The Carry-on, seamlessly.

The Insider Packing Cube ($31.50, originally $45; awaytravel.com)

PHOTO: Away The Insider Packing Cube

After years of packing clothes in Ziplocs to save space, I finally caved and started using packing cubes, and yes, they really do make a difference. This Away collab, also with Jones, features a set of four compact cubes made from water-resistant nylon and closed with a mesh panel to let some air in (and help you remember what was packed where).

The Backpack ($115.50, originally $195; awaytravel.com)

PHOTO: Away The Backpack

This sleek backpack holds everything you need for an overnight or for a day of sightseeing and even errands around town. Plus, it looks great to boot. It’s made from water-resistant nylon so you never have to worry about laptops or an extra shirt getting soaked (in fact, your laptop gets another layer of protection in its own sleeve, too). You can also use the trolley sleeve on the back to slip over your Away suitcase’s handle when you’re jetsetting.

The Large ($206.50, originally $295; awaytravel.com)

PHOTO: Away The Large

We all know Serena Williams is great at tennis, but she’s got a knack for luggage too: This lipstick-red checked bag is big enough for your longest trips (its interior capacity is just about 100 liters), and it’s built with a polycarbonate shell to take any dings and drops that come its way; the brand says they’ve designed it to “last for life.” Peep the camo print on the inside (another fun touch from Williams).

The Latitude Tote ($136.50, originally $195; awaytravel.com)

PHOTO: Away The Latitude Tote

Away doesn’t just do luggage — it also makes some pretty darn good totes. This smooth leather bag has a cool minimalist design, a padded sleeve for a 15-inch laptop and enough room to spare for a change of clothes for the gym. When you head out for a longer trip, use the removable strap to secure it to your Away carry-on or checked bag for smooth sailing at the airport or train station.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.