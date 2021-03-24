Kenya orders closure of two refugee camps, gives ultimatum to UN agency

(CNN) Kenya on Wednesday ordered the closure of two sprawling camps that host hundreds of thousands of refugees from neighboring Somalia and gave the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) two weeks to present a plan to do so, the interior ministry said.

The Dadaab and the Kakuma refugee camps in northern Kenya together host more than 410,000 people, a small proportion of whom are from South Sudan.

Authorities in Nairobi first announced their intention to shut the Dadaab camp, which is closer to the border with Somalia than Kakuma, back in 2016, citing national security concerns.

Fred Matiang'i, the interior minister, has now given the UNHCR 14 days to draw up a plan for the closure of both Dadaab and Kakuma, his ministry said in a tweet, adding that there was no room for further talks on the issue.

UNHCR urged Kenya to ensure that those who need protection continue to get it, and pledged to keep engaging in a dialogue.

