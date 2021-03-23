Ingenuity Mars helicopter prepares for the first flight on another planet

Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
This image of Mars was taken during the Perseverance rover's first drive on Thursday, March 4.
Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
This image shows the debris shield, which protected the Ingenuity helicopter during landing, on the surface of Mars after it was released on March 21. The helicopter can still be seen attached underneath the rover.
From its landing site, the rover could see a remnant of a fan-shaped deposit of sediments known as a delta (the raised area of dark brown rock in the middle ground).
This image of Mars' surface was taken using a camera mounted to the bottom of the rover.
This image shows the rover's wheel on the surface of the red planet.
The navigation cameras aboard NASA's Perseverance rover captured this view of the rover's deck on February 20.