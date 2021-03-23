White headmaster at New York Catholic school resigns after telling a Black student to kneel and apologize 'the African way'

(CNN) The White headmaster of a Catholic school on Long Island has resigned following reports that he had a Black student kneel in apology last month, calling it "the African way" to apologize.

The headmaster was temporarily removed from his job at St. Martin de Porres School in Hempstead, New York, over the weekend, after parent Trisha Paul went to the local press regarding her 11-year-old son's treatment at the school.

The incident was first reported by the New York Daily News.

On Wednesday, the school issued a statement saying the headmaster had resigned.

"The leadership of St. Martin de Porres Marianist School continues to review the incident in question to ensure that it is never repeated again in any form," the statement read. "It is important to assure students, parents, and faculty that this incident does not reflect our long, established value of respect for the individual or the established protocols regarding student-related issues."

