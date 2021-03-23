White headmaster at New York Catholic school placed on leave after telling a Black student to kneel and apologize 'the African way'

(CNN) The White headmaster of a Catholic school on Long Island has been placed on leave following reports that he had a Black student kneel in apology last month, calling it "the African way" to apologize.

The headmaster was temporarily removed from his job at St. Martin de Porres School in Hempstead, New York, after parent Trisha Paul went to the local press regarding her 11-year-old son's treatment at the school.

The incident was first reported by the New York Daily News.

"St. Martin's neither condones nor accepts the actions of our headmaster," Brother James Conway, the school's acting headmaster, said in a statement. "The incident does not reflect our long, established values or the established protocols regarding student related issues."

"We have launched an internal review of the incident and restated in the clearest terms what is the established and approved practice for student-faculty interaction," Conway continued. "Our most important mission here at St. Martin's is to provide our children with the spiritual and educational foundation that will allow them to lead exemplary lives."

Trisha Paul

Read More