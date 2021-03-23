A Virginia school district is returning a woman's wallet almost 70 years after she lost it in her high school gym

(CNN) A Virginia school district was able to track down a former student to let her know that they had found her lost wallet, almost 70 years after it went missing.

A contractor found the wallet in some ductwork in the rubble of the old Poquoson Middle School gym, which was torn down as part of a multimillion-dollar school renovation project.

The wallet was in pretty bad shape, but it held a few clues that helped school officials track down the original owner -- Ester French, who'd gone to nursing school, gotten married, changed her name, and has lived in Connecticut since 1957.

"When I heard about it I couldn't believe it," French, 85, told CNN.

Inside were two faded pictures, Christmas stamps from 1951, a calendar from that year, and 85 cents in silver coins, a school official told CNN affiliate WTKR. There was also a little, blue address book and a yellowed newspaper clipping asking readers to pray for the Navy sailors serving in the Korean War.

