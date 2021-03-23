Vaccine trial participant and CNN correspondent's big reveal. Was it the placebo or the real thing?

(CNN) My Covid vaccine trial routine is automatic now. Twice a week, I attest via an app that I am not experiencing any Covid-like symptoms. Every 35 days or so, I head into the offices of Ark Clinical for a physical assessment and for the nurses to draw my blood -- a chance to check on my antibody production or lack thereof.

But this appointment is going to be different. Since my last check-up, Johnson & Johnson has been granted emergency use authorization for its single-shot Covid vaccine. As a thank you for those of us who participated in the randomized, phase three vaccine trial, the company is unblinding participants and administering the vaccine to the placebo group.

I am looking forward to this unblinding with the same exuberance I had as a kid the week of Christmas. All of those presents under the tree just waiting to be opened! But this time, my present is protection against a deadly virus -- an inoculation that is literally saving lives.

My goal from day one has been to help the nation overcome vaccine hesitancy and to encourage people -- particularly people of color -- to trust the vaccines. Since I joined the trial, my efforts have been highlighted on People.com and in Essence magazine. I've had a few friends tell me that my participation encouraged them to get vaccinated. On social media, some people have said they would consider getting a shot now. I count all of these as wins, but I know there are some minds that will be harder to change.

Jamecka Britton, a 35-year-old Black woman living in Atlanta, is one of these people hesitant to get the vaccine. Originally from Memphis, TN, she has a bright smile that she says is consistently hidden behind a N95 mask everywhere she goes. She also has a warm sense of humor. I know because we have continued to message each other about the nation's push to vaccinate as many people as possible -- one making a point, the other countering. The messages are often dotted with goodhearted GIFs. What makes her stance more noteworthy to me is that she also happens to be a registered nurse.

Read More