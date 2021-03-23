New York City mayor launches commission to address systemic racism

(CNN) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has launched a racial justice commission that will be tasked with dismantling structural racism and addressing the disparities laid bare by the Covid-19 pandemic.

De Blasio announced the 11-member panel on Tuesday, keeping a promise he made during his State of the City address this year.

The commission's key responsibilities will include reviewing the city's charter and recommending revisions or policy changes that will create a more equitable community. Reparations for Black residents may also be considered by the commission, de Blasio said, though he did not provide details.

"The racial justice commission has the power to put forth permanent, transformative ideas for our government and our city. This moment demands nothing less," de Blasio said. "This undertaking is unprecedented, but I believe this extraordinary group of leaders, visionaries, and public servants have the ability to put forth a tangible vision to continue dismantling and obliterating centuries of racial oppression."

The mayor's announcement comes nearly one month after Democratic lawmakers revived a similar proposal for a racial justice commission in Congress that would examine the country's history of systemic racism against Black people, address inequities and back efforts to provide reparations for slavery.

