A new lawsuit calls Deshaun Watson a 'serial predator.' 14 lawsuits against him now allege sexual assault

(CNN) Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was called a "serial predator" in the latest of 14 lawsuits against him alleging sexual assault.

As with almost all of the lawsuits, the new lawsuit said, "Watson's behavior is part of a disturbing pattern," but was the first to include, "Plaintiff believes Watson to be a serial predator."

Seven new lawsuits were filed in Harris County, Texas on Monday by attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the women. Buzbee filed seven lawsuits against Watson last week.

After the first suit was filed, Watson denied those allegations in a statement posted to Twitter.

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me. I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me — it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that," the post said.

