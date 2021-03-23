Kaylah Dessausure is a single mother of two from Wilmington, Delaware. She volunteers with the Kids Are Essential project and Think Babies to share her motherhood story. The views expressed here are her own. View more opinion on CNN.



(CNN) The life of a single parent is challenging to begin with, but when you add in a pandemic, it's like someone dropping a chainsaw into the mix when you're already trying to juggle bowling pins.

2019 was a hard year for my family, but 2020 would be better for me and my son — and for my second one who was on the way. Or so I thought.

My stepfather had passed away in August 2019, and I moved in with my mom temporarily to help her navigate her new normal and transition to a life without her loving husband.

Using the savings that I scraped together while working at a local convenience store, the plan was to move out of my mom's house and into my own home before my second son was due the following March, and complete my Training in Early Care and Education (TECE) courses.

Today, both of those goals haven't been met because the pandemic upended our lives in ways that I never dreamed could happen. The recent Covid relief bill signed by President Joe Biden aims to get the country back open as safely and quickly as possible. While I'm grateful for the immediate help that a stimulus check will provide — $1,400 is more than I make in a month — what I really need is longer-term support. Affordable and accessible housing, comprehensive child care, and job security would go a long way to help me pick up where I left off at the start of 2020: being hopeful and actively working toward a better life for my family.

