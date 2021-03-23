Millennials have almost no chance of being able to afford a house. This is what can be done

Annika Olson is the assistant director of policy research at the Institute for Urban Policy Research and Analysis at The University of Texas at Austin and a Public Voices Fellow of The OpEd Project. The views expressed here are hers. View more opinion on CNN.



(CNN) Picture this: you're driving around, furiously checking the GPS on your phone clipped to the air vent and pulling over at various points to check the laptop next to you, which is linked to your phone's hotspot. You're checking locations, addresses, prices, market fluctuations... all in hope of one thing.

Landing a house.

This has been my life for the past few months in Austin, Texas. Before work at 7 a.m., I check new listings that may have come on the market. "Check on Thursdays," real estate agents say. "That is when the best realtors will post. The house will be up for the weekend and gone by Sunday evening."

Annika Olson

They are right. I look at a house one day, and the next day a little red icon says "pending." Some say "contingent," which I had to Google. In short, I'm toast. The current real estate market is absolutely bonkers, and it is time that the federal government make moves to increase affordable housing.