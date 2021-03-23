McLaren signs long-term deal with karting star Ugo Ugochukwu

(CNN) McLaren Racing has signed a long-term agreement with 13-year-old Ugo Ugochukwu, a promising karting champion from the United States.

Ugochukwu has already claimed several titles in the US and Europe and was recently crowned FIA European karting champion.

His deal with McLaren, which was announced on Monday, provides the team with an option on Ugochukwu's services in the future while also supporting his development through motorsport's junior ranks.

"We've been watching Ugo's progress with interest, so when the opportunity to sign an agreement with him became available, we had no hesitation moving on it," said McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

