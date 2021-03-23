Surge in child hunger overwhelms richest US counties

(KHN) Alexandra Sierra carried boxes of food to her kitchen counter, where her 7-year-old daughter, Rachell, stirred a pitcher of lemonade.

"Oh, my God, it smells so good!" Sierra, 39, said of the bounty she'd just picked up at a food pantry, pulling out a ready-made salad and a container of soup.

Sierra unpacked the donated food and planned lunch for Rachell and her siblings, ages 9 and 2, as a reporter watched through FaceTime. She said she doesn't know what they'd do without the help.

Volunteers prepare food packages for distribution at the Center for Food Action in Englewood, New Jersey, on March 9, 2021. The center helped 40,500 households last year, up from 23,000 the year before.

The family lives in Bergen County, New Jersey, a dense grouping of 70 municipalities opposite Manhattan with about 950,000 people whose median household income ranks in the top 1% nationally. But Sierra and her husband, Aramon Morales, never earned a lot of money and are now out of work because of the pandemic.

The financial fallout of Covid-19 has pushed child hunger to record levels. The need has been dire since the pandemic began and highlights the gaps in the nation's safety net.

Read More