(CNN) Belize's football federation (FFB) expressed "disappointment and disgust" on Monday after the team bus carrying the squad from the airport to their hotel was stopped by "an uproar of insurgents with assault rifles on motorcycles."

The incident occurred on Monday morning after the squad arrived in the country's capital, Port-au-Prince, ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifier.

"Despite the four-man police escort, the team bus was stopped by an uproar of insurgents with assault rifles on motorcycles and police escorts were forced to negotiate with them for the team bus to continue its journey to the hotel," the FFB said in a statement on its Facebook page

"The situation is one that the team should have never faced but we are pleased to report that our Jaguars, although shaken by the terrible experience, are safely at their hotel," the FFB added.

The federation posted a picture of the incident on its Facebook page showing at least two masked men carrying assault rifles. It is unclear how many men were involved and their motive.

