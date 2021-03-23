(CNN) —

Life Is Good has been producing T-shirts, outdoor gear, and more with its cheery brand of nature-and-good-living optimism for years — and right now, the sportswear company is offering an exclusive discount to CNN Underscored readers.

Use code CNN15 to take 15% off all full-priced items, plus free shipping on top of it. This promo is available now through April 30, but you should shop sooner rather than later to score savings on delightful seasonal looks.

We’ve rounded up some of our top picks from Life Is Good’s selection of gear and apparel, featuring famously sunny graphics and quippy quotes. You’ll find something to make you smile whether you’re looking for a comfy T-shirt for yourself or gear for your next outdoors adventure.

Men’s Winter Campscape Long-Sleeve Crusher Tee ($27.20, originally $32; lifeisgood.com)

PHOTO: Life Is Good Men's Winter Campscape Long-Sleeve Crusher Tee

A nod to Life Is Good’s ‘90s heyday, this tee has been pulled from the archives — and it’s perfect for your next nature getaway. It’s made from heavyweight cotton in a body-skimming classic fit, making it great for layering while you’re on the trail or getting the tent pitched.

Seas the Day Sunset Sunwashed Chill Cap ($22.10, originally $26; lifeisgood.com)

PHOTO: Life Is Good Seas the Day Sunset Sunwashed Chill Cap

This casual baseball cap is great for throwing on for errands or keeping your eyes and face protected on a sunny hike. It features a cheery sunset that pops against its cherry red colorway and is decoratively worn on the seams.

Solid Crusher Tee ($20.40, originally $24; lifeisgood.com)

PHOTO: Life Is Good Solid Crusher Tee

Fans of Life Is Good aren’t just in it for the fun graphics — part of the brand’s appeal is the heavyweight, well-made T-shirts themselves. With a relaxed classic fit and 100% U.S.-grown cotton composition, Life Is Good’s T-shirts are their own classic. This style comes in 13 colors in this men’s fit, as well as a variety of colors and styles for women.

Free Bird Happy Camper Mug ($12.60, originally $18; lifeisgood.com)

PHOTO: Life Is Good Free Bird Happy Camper Mug

If you’d rather be starting your days over a campfire than by checking emails (*raises hand*), this camp-style mug with retro graphics is what you’ll want by the coffee machine in the mornings.

Toddler Kind Unicorn Crusher Tee ($13.60, originally $16; lifeisgood.com)

PHOTO: Life Is Good Toddler Kind Unicorn Crusher Tee

Life Is Good isn’t just for grown-ups: The line also features fits and styles for little ones. This toddler-size tee declares what you already know about your favorite pint-sized human and features a super-cute unicorn graphic to boot.

