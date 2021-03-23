(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite portable charger for iPhone, a discounted, refurbished Google Nest Wi-Fi system and savings on denim and more from Levi’s. All that and more below.

PHOTO: Overstock Overstock

Save on all things home for a new season at Overstock’s latest event. The Spring Red Tag Sale runs from now through April 1, so you snag up to 70% off thousands of items you need as the weather warms up, including patio furniture, outdoor dining sets and more — plus tons of deals on the basics like home office essentials, rugs and other decor. Not to mention, everything ships for free.

PHOTO: Google Nest Refurbished Google Nest Wi-Fi System

In need of a reliable Wi-Fi system? Go with this refurbished model from Google Nest. It comes with a router and two points, all for just $218 at Woot! today. (A new system typically retails for $349.) At the time of our review, we called Google Nest one of the best mesh systems we’d tested. Read more here, and click here for even more information about our favorite routers.

PHOTO: Athleta Athleta

Whether you’re looking for activewear to sport during spring workouts or athleisure to wear during the rest of your day, you can find quality pieces from Athleta. And now through Wednesday, you can take an extra 20% off select joggers, bags and more for spring when you use code SPRING20 at checkout. It’s all the motivation you need to get moving.

PHOTO: Best Buy Belkin Boost Charge Power Pocket 5K

Stay charged up when you’re on the go with this deal on the Belkin Boost Charge Power Pocket 5K, our pick for the best portable charger for iPhone. This charger earned that title thanks to the inclusion of a Lightning port in addition to the USB Type-A port, meaning you can use the same cord to charge your phone and refill the battery. It’s approved through Apple’s MFi certification program, and now it’s just under $20 at Amazon — that’s a little over $20 off its usual price.

PHOTO: Levi's Levi's

Spring calls for a fresh pair of jeans, plus myriad other wardrobe updates. Luckily, Levi’s latest flash sale is on, so you can take an extra 50% off clearance styles. Just use promo code PLUS50 at checkout, and load up on denim, tees, jackets and other classics from the brand.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Apple AirPods Pro ($199.98, originally $249; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Apple Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a respectable sale price on Amazon. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $199.98. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.



Sony A8H 65-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,998, originally $2,499.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Best Buy Sony A8H 65-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Our pick for best luxury TV is seeing a rare discount on Amazon today. At about $500 off, the Sony A8H 65-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here, and check out our full review here.

Rifle Paper Co. Art Prints (starting at $24; riflepaperco.com)

PHOTO: Rifle Paper Co. Rifle Paper Co. Art Prints

Hanging art on your walls is an easy way to upgrade your space, and this is the perfect time to add a few new prints to your gallery wall in progress. Rifle Paper Co., one of the most beloved stationery, art and decor brands, is hosting its annual BOGO Art Prints Sale, so you can pick up two whimsical prints for the price of one through March 24.

Prints start at just $24, and you can choose your preferred size. There’s also the option to add a frame in one of five finishes for $65 and up. (Framed prints will ship in two to three weeks.) The two-for-one discount will be applied at checkout.

Life Is Good

PHOTO: Life Is Good Life Is Good

Life is good, but this exclusive sale on Life Is Good apparel and accessories makes life even better. Use code CNN15 to take 15% off full-price items, plus free shipping. This deal lasts through April, but that doesn’t mean you should waste any time adding some optimistic tees, caps and more to your cart.

Refurbished Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds ($74.99, originally $179.99; ebay.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Refurbished Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds

We like the sound of this deal on Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds: Right now you can score a refurbished pair from eBay for just $74.99, down from the list price of $179.99. We named this model our top earbuds pick for workouts, as they’re super secure, comfortable and durable enough for high-intensity training. Not into a refurb? You can also get a new pair in navy on Amazon for $139.99, the lowest price we’ve seen.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.