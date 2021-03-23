(CNN) —

Whether you need to entertain your kids or you’re just plain bored, it’s hard to find stuff to do with your entire family inside. Instead of plopping on the couch and watching “Frozen 2” (again), try something more interactive like a family game night.

We’ve gathered together board games everyone will love, from classics like Catan and Monopoly, to modern card games like Exploding Kittens and Kids Against Maturity. So check out some of our favorite games to help you spend quality time with the people you’re stuck inside with.

Pandemic ($34.77, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Pandemic

Probably the most timely board game out there, Pandemic let’s you team up with others to fight a deadly disease and keep the world safe.

PHOTO: Amazon Clue

This classic whodunit game pits you against others to use deception and deduction to figure out who murdered Mr. Boddy.

PHOTO: Amazon Risk

This strategic game of conquest will have you trying to out think your family members as you try to take over the world.

Catan ($43.67, originally $55; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Catan

This popular and addicting board game will have you trading with other players to gather resources, craft settlements and score points.

PHOTO: Amazon Monopoly

Probably the most classic board game of all time, Monopoly is one that will never get old. Plus, there are tons of other versions available such as Monopoly: Go Green, Monopoly Junior and even Monopoly Longest Game Ever.

Pressman Family Classics Checkers ($9.91, originally $11; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Pressman Family Classics Checkers

Checkers is a great game for all ages, and the battle of wits with your opponent will keep you playing for hours.

The Game of Life ($19.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon The Game of Life

Whether you become a doctor, actor, musician or engineer, anything is possible in The Game of Life. This board game will have you and your family spin your way through different life decisions to see who comes out on top.

Candy Land ($12.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Candy Land

Candy Land is a classic adventure game where you travel through a variety of sugar-filled destinations.

Scrabble Deluxe Edition Game ($39.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Scrabble Deluxe Edition Game

Beware, if you have a walking dictionary or an English major in your family you might not want to play Scrabble with them, but other than that this game is a great way to test your brain and knowledge of the English language.

Pressman Dance Charades Game ($24.99; amazon.com)

Pressman Dance Charades Game

This goofy twist on charades will have your entire family dancing and laughing in no time. It’s classic charades, but you have to turn your motions into a dance. Invent new dance moves and get your blood pumping with this game compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Exploding Kittens Card Game ($19.40; amazon.com)

Exploding Kittens Card Game

If you like kittens, explosions and high stakes, this is the game for you. The premise is simple: You draw cards until you draw an exploding kitten. If you do, you’re out. If you don’t, you win! But trust us, this nerve-racking game of Russian Roulette will have you shouting about tacocats, laser beams and betrayal all night long.

PHOTO: Amazon Choose Your Own Adventure: House of Danger

Choose Your Own Adventure: House of Danger ($14.39, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

This game, based on the Choose Your Own Adventure books, is a multi-night, cooperative adventure story that will have you and your family arguing over decisions that will determine if you make it out of the house of danger alive.

Spaceteam

This game is a fun way to improve your family’s communication because you all have to work together to fix your malfunctioning ship and escape a black hole. There aren’t any turns, just pure chaos.

Sushi Go! The Pick and Pass Card Game ($8.93, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Sushi Go! The Pick and Pass Card Game

Sushi Go! is simple enough, all you have to do is pick the best combination of cards. This fast-paced game is fun for the whole family, just don’t play it before dinner if sushi isn’t on the menu!

Throw Throw Burrito

Throw Throw Burrito ($24.99; amazon.com)

From the minds behind Exploding Kittens comes another game you never knew you needed: Throw Throw Burrito. A combination of cards and dodgeball, this high-flying game can act as a way to destress and let out some energy while you’re cooped up.

Codenames ($14.49, originally $19.95; amazon.com)

Codenames

A game of spies, lies and deceit, by the end of the night you’ll find out who in your family you can trust. There’s also a two-player version if you’re stuck inside with your partner.

Kids Against Maturity: Card Game for Kids and Humanity ($29.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Kids Against Maturity: Card Game for Kids and Humanity

This family-friendly game has you fill in the blank with hilarious toilet humour. And if you want to make sure all the cards are as age-friendly as you want, simply go through the deck and take out the more crude, flatulent-heavy jokes.

Spot It! ($14.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Spot It!

Hone your observation skills and reflexes with Spot it! All you have to do is find the matching symbol on two cards before anyone else. Plus, there are five ways to play to keep it fresh and engaging every night of the week.

Betrayal At House On The Hill ($35.49, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Betrayal At House On The Hill

If you want to make your quarantine a little creepy, check out this game that has you build a haunted mansion and then try to escape it alive. This game normally takes more than one hour to play, so get ready for a wild ride of scares and surprises.

Spontuneous - The Song Game

Spontuneous - The Song Game ($25.99, originally $35; amazon.com)

This musical game gets your entire family singing their favorite songs. All you have to do is match a song you know with the prompt and you score. Plus, you only need to know the words, not the key, so even the tone-deaf can play.

UNO Attack Mega Hit

UNO Attack ($15.97; target.com)

Everyone knows and loves UNO, but if you want to ramp it up a notch, try UNO Attack. Play like normal, just pray the shooter doesn’t choose you to attack!