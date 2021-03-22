Massachusetts DA seeks to vacate thousands of drug convictions connected to botched evidence certification at state lab

(CNN) Thousands of people who had drug convictions in Suffolk County, Massachusetts, may soon see them vacated due to a "catastrophic failure of management," the county's district attorney Rachael Rollins said Monday.

The district attorney unveiled a plan in a court filing called the " Hinton Lab Initiative ," aimed at vacating the drug convictions for all whose evidence certifications were done by the William A. Hinton State Lab between May 2003 and August 2012. The Initiative potentially impacts "tens of thousands of defendants," the DA said in a press release.

Rollins said it covers "a period of time in which either now disgraced chemist Annie Dookhan , or another convicted chemist Sonja Farak ," worked there.

Dookhan was sentenced to prison in 2013 while Farak was convicted of tampering drug evidence in an Amherst, Massachusetts, state crime lab. Farak was not specifically charged with tampering evidence at Hinton.

The initiative will only focus on convictions for controlled substances, and will not extend to other charges in the same cases, the DA's office said.

