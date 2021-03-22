Officers handcuffed the husband of one of the spa shooting victims for hours after the attacks

(CNN) Mario González and his wife Delaina Yaun ventured to Youngs Asian Massage near Acworth, Georgia, last week for a relaxing couples activity.

Yaun had just gotten off from work, and the two were happy about getting to unwind with a massage. As they received treatments in separate rooms, González heard the gunfire ring out.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, González told Mundo Hispánico, he was put in the back of a patrol vehicle and detained by authorities. He tried to get information about what had happened to his wife, but said his questions initially went answered.

Authorities later located the suspect, Robert Aaron Long , about 150 miles south of Atlanta in Crisp County and took him into custody.

González told Mundo Hispánico he was held for approximately four hours, until the investigation led authorities to Long as the suspect.

"When they found out I was the husband, they told me she was dead," he said. "I wanted to know before."

González said he was frustrated at how he was treated, suggesting it was "maybe because I am Mexican."

In the video interview with Mundo Hispánico, he pointed to marks on his arm that appeared to be from the handcuffs he was in the day before.

CNN has attempted to reach González but has so far been unsuccessful.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has not responded to a request for comment.

A family torn apart

Delaina Yaun

The couple was recently married and had an 8-month-old daughter, according to Yaun's sister, Dana Toole.

Toole said her sister always put her family first, and described Delaina as having a "wonderful, happy, upbeat personality."

"Her family came first. Everything was her family," Toole said.

Tool said the couple went to the spa to spend some time together.

"They just went to go have some time alone, husband and wife," she said. "Unfortunately, it went bad. It went bad real fast."

Yaun leaves behind a 13-year-old son, too.

"They took from me the most valuable thing in my life," González told the publication, adding, "This murderer who killed my wife has left me only with pain."

A department facing questions

González's interview with Mundo Hispánico comes as a spokesperson for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office faced criticism for his description of the suspect's actions.

"He was pretty much fed up and had been kind of at the end of his rope," Capt. Jay Baker said at a news conference last week. "Yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did."