Officers handcuffed the husband of one of the spa shooting victims for hours after the attacks

(CNN) Mario González and his wife Delaina Yaun ventured to Youngs Asian Massage near Acworth, Georgia, last week for a relaxing couples activity.

Yaun had just gotten off from work, and the two were happy about getting to unwind with a massage. As they received treatments in separate rooms, González heard the gunfire ring out.

"About an hour in, almost at the end, I heard the shots," he told the Spanish-language newspaper Mundo Hispánico ."I didn't see anything. Only, I started to think it was in the room where my wife was."

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, González told Mundo Hispánico, he was put in the back of a patrol vehicle and detained by authorities. He tried to get information about what had happened to his wife, but said his questions initially went answered.

people were killed in It would be hours before he would learn that Yaun, 33, was one of four people who died at the spa in Cherokee County that day. Eightpeople were killed in a series of attacks on Atlanta-area Asian spas on March 16.

