(CNN) Basketball Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor died from natural causes Monday, according to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Baylor, who played for the Lakers for 14 seasons and was an All-Star 11 times, was 86.

"Elgin was the love of my life and my best friend," his wife, Elaine, said in a statement provided by the team. "And like everyone else, I was in awe of his immense courage, dignity and the time he gave to all fans. At this time we ask that I and our family be allowed to mourn his passing in privacy."

According to the Lakers, Baylor died with Elaine and his daughter, Krystal, by his side.

Baylor was a prolific scorer and only two men in NBA history -- Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain -- averaged more points per game.

