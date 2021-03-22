This app will show you what Indigenous land you're on

(CNN) As the US grapples with history and becomes increasingly racially and culturally aware -- with ethnic studies curriculums in schools, recognition of the dangers of White supremacy, and growing social justice movements -- more people are acknowledging the keepers of the land now known as North America: Native Americans.

Land acknowledgments are a way for non-Indigenous people to honor and pay respect to the Indigenous people who lived and took care of the land before the arrival of White Europeans, who often used violence to take control of the lands while forcing survivors onto reservations. The acknowledgments are becoming increasingly common, with even the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade taking part.

And now, there are apps that will easily tell you whose land you're on.

One of the most popular ones is run by Native Land Digital , a Canadian non-profit. The organization has a website and app where users can enter an address and see which Indigenous nations lived on that land.

Though the map doesn't represent the official or legal boundaries of the nations, it's an interesting look into the history of the land the users may call home. And the map links out to multiple websites about Indigenous tribes and nations, their languages, or any relevant treaties -- essentially providing users with an education about their homes.

Read More