Hasbro wants your help in updating Monopoly's Community Chest cards

(CNN) Hasbro is turning to fans for help modernizing its classic board game Monopoly.

The toy company announced last week that it is changing all 16 of the game's Community Chest cards to better reflect what community means to fans today.

"Covering topics like beauty contests, holiday funds, and life insurance, there is no denying the Monopoly game's Community Chest Cards are long overdue for a refresh," according to a press release from the company.

The cards are collected by players and are used to dole out penalties or rewards for a various reasons, like winning second place in a beauty contest or being assessed for street repairs.

"The world has changed a lot since Monopoly became a household name more than 85 years ago, and clearly today community is more important than ever," said Eric Nyman, chief consumer officer at Hasbro.