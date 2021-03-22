Los Angeles teachers union approves plan to reopen public schools in April

(CNN) As school districts across the country struggle with ways to put students back in the classroom, public schools in Los Angeles are set to reopen for in-person instruction in April under a plan approved by the teachers union on Sunday.

The plan calls for preschools and elementary schools to reopen by the middle of next month, including services for all students with learning disabilities. The Los Angeles Board of Education approved the plan on March 11.

Middle schools and high schools will reopen by the end of April, with students being given the option to complete the spring semester online if they choose, according to the agreement.

"We recognize the decision whether a child will return to school at this time is not a simple one," Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner said in a town hall meeting with faith leaders.

Under the agreement, the April reopening dates could be pushed back if coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County go back up. The district also agreed that all school staff will have access to the Covid-19 vaccine.