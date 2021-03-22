Lego marks first space shuttle flight with new set featuring Discovery and Hubble Space Telescope

(CNN) Lego is launching a new set that is out of this world: the space shuttle Discovery and the Hubble Space Telescope.

The model of the Discovery and the Hubble has more than 2,300 pieces.

"I was thrilled to see the space shuttle in Lego form ... Hubble is definitely the highlight of my career," Sullivan said in the news release.

"This Lego model is a great way for Lego builders and space fans alike to get excited about space travel and learn more about the famous mission in a fun and engaging way."

The set can be displayed together or individually.

Sullivan flew on three space shuttle missions and was the first American woman to complete a spacewalk as part of STS 41-G with the space shuttle Challenger on October 11, 1984.

The space shuttle was the first reusable spacecraft. The orbiter would launch like a rocket and land like a plane. The two solid rocket boosters that helped push them into space were also reusable after being recovered in the ocean. Only the massive external fuel tank would burn up as it fell back to Earth. The combined system was known as the Space Transportation System.

Five shuttles flew into space during the program's history: Atlantis, Challenger, Columbia, Discovery and Endeavour. Challenger and Columbia were destroyed in accidents.

The Challenger exploded minutes after launch on January 28, 1986 , due to faulty O-rings in the shuttle's rocket booster. All seven crew members died, including Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.

The Columbia exploded over Texas during reentry on February 1, 2003, killing the seven crew members. An investigation determined the accident was caused by a piece of insulating foam that broke off and struck a hole in the leading edge of the left wing less than two minutes into the flight.

The shuttle program ended in 2011 after 135 missions.