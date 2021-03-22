My daughter's simple words remind me why Asian Americans should be proud

(CNN) Sometimes it takes the youngest among us to show us where we currently reside as a society.

I was reminded of this when my daughter, age 11, a product of her Korean American mother and a White rural Southern father, wrote a letter to herself.

Like most parents, my husband and I have struggled with how to keep our young kids busy during the pandemic without tearing our hair out. One of the weekend tasks for our children is to write letters to three of their friends and send them via snail mail. This past weekend, my husband added on the task of writing a letter to themselves, under the theme of "what I like about myself."

Days after the murders of the six Asian women in the Atlanta spas, I was stunned to read a single line in my daughter's letter: "I like my eyes, because they look like Umma's." Umma means "mom" or "mommy" in Korean. I was so surprised by the line that I tweeted the portion of her letter:

My daughter, a biracial child, is unafraid and proud to look Asian, feelings that I can admit are not what I have felt throughout my life.

