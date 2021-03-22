After years of debate, California finally adopts ethnic studies model curriculum

(CNN) After years of debate and thousands of public comments, California finally approved an ethnic studies model curriculum for its K-12 students last week.

The statewide curriculum is the first of its kind in the country, state authorities say, and focuses on four ethnic groups: African Americans, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, Latino Americans, and Native Americans. The histories and experiences of Jewish Americans and Arab Americans are also included in the curriculum.

"By affirming the identities and contributions of marginalized groups in our society, ethnic studies helps students see themselves and each other as part of the narrative of the United States, a draft of the curriculum reads. "Importantly, this helps students see themselves as active agents in the interethnic bridge-building process we call American life."

Though the curriculum has been approved by the Board of Education, it is still only a recommendation for districts that want to incorporate ethnic studies into their curriculum and not yet a statewide requirement.

Last September, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have made ethnic studies a requirement for high school graduation, saying that the curriculum proposed was "insufficiently balanced and inclusive."

Earlier in the year, though, Newsom made ethnic studies mandatory for students in the California State University system.

Across the country, aspects of ethnic studies have become increasingly incorporated into K-12 curriculums.