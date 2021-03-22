An Air Force training drone washed ashore on a Florida beach

(CNN) Beachcombers in southeast Florida got a surprise last week when the tide brought forth a 20-foot aerial target drone used by the US Air Force.

The drone, part of the Air Force's weapons system evaluation program, was found on Friday on the shore of Boynton Beach in southeast Florida's Palm Beach County. It was quickly recovered by the Air Force and never posed a threat to the public.

Lt. Savannah Bray, spokeswoman for the US Air Force's 53rd Wing , told CNN that the BQM-167A drone is a subscale target drone used specifically for training exercises throughout the entire military. The drones are used to test weapons systems and train fighter pilots during live-fire exercises.

"They are flown remotely, and they simulate a real air-to-air combat mission," said Bray, adding that shooting down one of these drones would be like firing at an enemy aircraft.

Air Force officials were called to Boynton Beach and the drone was removed within a few hours. Bray estimated that the BQM-167A found was likely shot down during a training exercise that occurred two to three sessions ago. The Air Force's 53rd Wing conducts training exercises year round, with one held roughly every month.

Read More