London (CNN) Officials have condemned violent scenes at a protest in Bristol, England that left police officers injured and vehicles ablaze, as tensions mount between law enforcement and activists over a controversial crime bill that could curtail people's ability to demonstrate.

The "Kill the Bill" protest was denounced by the government and local lawmakers after protesters clashed with police, attacking a police station and leaving some officers with broken bones on Sunday evening.

"Thuggery and disorder by a minority will never be tolerated," the UK's Home Secretary, Priti Patel, tweeted, calling the scenes "unacceptable."

The event had begun as a demonstration against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's flagship policing bill, which critics say would hand the police and ministers powers that could seriously curb the ability of citizens to protest peacefully.

But tensions escalated as the protest wore on Sunday, leading to violent scenes that have been condemned by officers and lawmakers across the political spectrum.

Police hold back protesters outside Bristol's Bridewell Police Station.

Read More