Olympic surfing hopeful Katherine Diaz, 22, killed by lightning while training

(CNN) A 22-year-old Olympic surfing hopeful from El Salvador has died while training for an upcoming qualifying competition, the country's National Institute for Sport (INDES) has confirme d.

"We raise a prayer for the eternal rest of her soul and we express our most sincere condolences to her family," INDES said in a statement.

Katherine Diaz was training to try and qualify for the Olympic Games.

"Katherine embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all, as a global ambassador of the sport," the ISA said of the surfer, whose brother, Jose Diaz, is the president of the Salvadoran Surf Federation (FESASURF).

"She excelled at the international competition level, representing her country with pride at both the ISA World Surfing Games and ISA World Junior Surfing Championship.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Katherine's family, the surfers of El Salvador, and to all those in the international surfing community whose lives she touched."

FESASURF, ISA and El Salvador's National Institute for Sport did not respond to CNN's request for comment.