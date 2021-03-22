Martin Luther King III: This is what my father would have done

Martin Luther King III is a global human rights advocate, chairman of the board at the Drum Major Institute and son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Over the past several months, we have seen state legislatures around the country move swiftly to try to limit the rights of Americans — and particularly Black Americans — at the ballot box. In doing so, Republicans in these legislatures are pushing a modern-day Jim Crow agenda . Congress must now move to stop them quickly, decisively and by any legislative means necessary.

Legislation to suppress the vote continues to gain traction around the country, led by Republicans in state houses who are unhappy with last November's election results. But let's be clear about what American saw last November — record voter turnout , not voter fraud.

If America wants to promote democracy around the world, it must set the example and ensure that all citizens have the right to vote.

As my father would have, I will continue to use my voice to call for what is right, what is just and what is equitable.

To bring back the safeguards that my father spent his life fighting for, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer must bring voting rights legislation to the US Senate floor for a vote. And the procedural hurdle standing in the way of passage — the filibuster — must be removed. While the US House of Representatives can pass a bill with a simple majority, the 100-member Senate generally requires 60 votes. However, in this political climate, getting 60 votes seems close to impossible — and so eliminating the filibuster would mean the bill would only need a simple majority for the Senate to pass.

It is long past time that we stop using the filibuster to greenlight racist policies.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the For The People Act stand ready for US Senate action and will help to restore faith in America's democracy. The John Lewis Voting Rights Act would restore the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and ensure that states are not employing voting measures that are discriminatory and deny citizens the right to vote. In addition, the For the People Act would make voting and voter registration easier and more secure, and take big money and influence out of politics.

Get our free weekly newsletter Sign up for CNN Opinion's new newsletter. Join us on Twitter and Facebook

If there was ever a time to eliminate the filibuster, it is now.

Voters knew how high the stakes were when they went to the ballot box in November, and then again when Georgians came out in record numbers in January for the runoff that decided control of the Senate. A majority of Americans elected Democrats, and it is time that these elected officials take a firm stance on America's democratic values and principles by ensuring that we all have the right to vote.