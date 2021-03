Saudi Arabia announces new ceasefire offer to end Yemen war

Abu Dhabi, UAE (CNN) Saudi Arabia's top diplomat announced on Monday a proposal to end the six-year conflict in Yemen, including an offer of a ceasefire and political agreement with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels who control strategic parts of the country.

The kingdom said it would adhere to a UN-monitored country-wide ceasefire with Houthi rebels if the group agreed to the terms of the initiative.

The announcement comes as the Saudi-led coalition has intensified airstrikes over Yemen in recent weeks, hitting dozens of targets, including the capital Sanaa and a grains port on the Red Sea coast.

Houthi rebels have also ramped up attacks on Saudi Arabia over the past few months, launching almost daily explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles targeting airports, military bases and k ey oil facilities

The Saudi initiative is the latest attempt at establishing a ceasefire between Yemen's warring parties. The UN has been engaged in a stalled years-long negotiations between the opposing sides. More recently, the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken received no response after offering peace talks to the Houthis.

