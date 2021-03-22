Saudi-led coalition intensifies Yemen air strikes, hits grains port

Dubai, UAE The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen unleashed dozens of airstrikes against what it called Houthi military targets in the country's north, including the capital Sanaa and the port of Salif on the Red Sea coast.

The military alliance, which has been at war since 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthi group that controls northern Yemen, said it struck a missile and drone assembly plant in Sanaa.

The United Nations said air strikes also hit the Houthi-controlled Salif grains port, north of Hodeidah, and two projectiles hit a warehouse and the living quarters of a food production company.

"Local authorities and company management stated that six injured workers were transferred to local medical facilities for treatment," the UN mission in Hodeidah, UNMHA, said in a statement on Monday.

The port of Salif is part of a UN-brokered neutral zone on the Red Sea, according to the Stockholm agreement signed in 2018 between Yemen's warring parties.

Read More