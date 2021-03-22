Screen time and kids: What have we learned in the last year?

How the pandemic has changed education
New York City students protest to keep schools open on November 14. Mayor Bill de Blasio made the decision to close down the city's public school buildings starting on November 19, after the city's 7-day average reached the 3% positive-testing-rate threshold.
High school students in Seaford, Delaware, are given lunch at their desks on September 8.
Young students make sure they are spread out from one another as they stand in a line before entering a classroom in Pamplona, Spain, on September 7.
Students at the Huazhong University of Science and Technology attend a commencement ceremony in Wuhan, China, on September 4. Wuhan is where the coronavirus outbreak was first reported.
Third-grade student Jackson Gebelin focuses on an online class as he sits at a desk at the Delano Recreation Center in Los Angeles on September 3.
Students sit together on their first day of school in London on September 3. Their belongings had to be contained in plastic bags as part of new regulations.