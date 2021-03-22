Is melatonin safe for kids? Here's what the experts say

Food ideas for improved rest
An evening ritual can include foods that help you get ready to rest. Consider yogurt topped with fresh mixed berries as an evening snack.
Tart cherry juice is rich in melatonin.
After dinner, pair a shot of cherry juice with walnuts, another good source of melatonin.
Roast some chickpeas and enjoy with warm milk. Both are a source of the amino acid tryptophan.
Add kiwi, a source of serotonin, to your rotation of nighttime snacks.
Packed with magnesium, a quinoa salad with spinach, avocado and pumpkin seeds is a recipe for sleep success. Add toasted pine nuts as a flavor boost.