(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on Life Is Good apparel and accessories, a discounted pair of Jabra earbuds and savings on Rifle Paper Co. art prints. All that and more below.

PHOTO: Apple Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a respectable sale price on Amazon. Right now, you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $199.98. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

PHOTO: Best Buy Sony A8H 65-inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Our pick for best luxury TV is seeing a rare discount on Amazon today. At about $500 off, the Sony A8H 65-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here, and check out our full review here.

PHOTO: Rifle Paper Co. Rifle Paper Co. Art Prints

Hanging art on your walls is an easy way to upgrade your space, and this is the perfect time to add a few new prints to your gallery wall-in-progress. Rifle Paper Co., one of the most beloved stationery, art and decor brands, is hosting its annual BOGO Art Prints Sale, so you can pick up two whimsical prints for the price of one through March 24.

Prints start at just $24, and you can choose your preferred size. There’s also the option to add a frame in one of five finishes for $65 and up. (Framed prints will ship in two to three weeks.) The two-for-one discount will be applied at checkout.

PHOTO: Life Is Good Life Is Good

Life is good, but this exclusive sale on Life Is Good apparel and accessories makes life even better. Use code CNN15 to take 15% off full-price items, plus free shipping. This deal lasts through April, but that doesn’t mean you should waste any time adding some optimistic tees, caps and more to your cart.

PHOTO: Amazon Refurbished Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds

We like the sound of this deal on Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds: Right now, you can score a refurbished pair from eBay for just $74.99, down from the list price of $179.99. We named this model our top earbuds pick for workouts, as they’re super secure, comfortable and durable enough for high-intensity training. Not into a refurb? You can also get a new pair in navy on Amazon for $139.99, the lowest price we’ve seen.

More deals to shop

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.