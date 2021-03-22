Australia's political culture in spotlight again as new report emerges of lewd acts in Parliament

(CNN) Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday acknowledged mounting dissatisfaction with his handling of a series of allegations about the mistreatment of women in politics, as he vowed to drive cultural change.

Morrison's comments came hours after The Australian newspaper and Channel 10 reported allegations and images from an anonymous whistleblower about lewd behavior by male government staff in Parliament House.

They featured the men filming themselves performing solo sex acts, including on the desk of a female member of Parliament.

One government staff member has been removed from his position, a government minister said on Tuesday.

Morrison described the report as "disgusting" and said he would speak with all government staff members on Tuesday to remind them of their responsibilities.

