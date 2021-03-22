Massive fire destroys homes of thousands in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camps

(CNN) A fire has swept through a sprawling Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, destroying shelters and endangering the lives of tens of thousands of refugees, the UN refugee agency UNHCR reported Monday.

Fire services, Bangladesh's Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, and rescue and response teams remained at the scene on Monday evening, where they continued to try to control the fire and prevent its further spread, the UNHCR said late Monday afternoon local time.

António Vitorino, Director General of the UN's International Organization of Migration (IOM), said "tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees are affected."

"I am deeply concerned by the impact of a terrible fire today in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh," Vitorino said, adding that "IOM teams and partners are working together to respond to the crisis and ensure the safety and well-being of all."

Flames engulf sections of a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bagladesh on March 22, 2021.

Images from witnesses showed a massive blaze consuming huts and scores of refugees fleeing on foot. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

