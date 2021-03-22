Republic of Congo opposition candidate dies from Covid-19 complications a day after election

(CNN) A leading opposition candidate in the Republic of Congo's presidential election held on Sunday has died from Covid-related complications, party officials said Monday, according to local media reports.

Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, 61, had been seen in a video shared on social media hours before the poll, receiving oxygen treatment at an undisclosed medical facility.

He urged his supporters to head to the polls and "vote for change. I will not have fought for nothing. Fight for it," he said.

Kolelas, a former government minister and one of the main contenders in Sunday's poll, had hoped to topple the reign of 77-year-old President Denis Sassou Nguesso, who has led the country for decades.