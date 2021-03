Republic of Congo opposition candidate dies from Covid-19 complications a day after election

(CNN) A leading opposition candidate in the Republic of Congo's presidential election held on Sunday has died from Covid-related complications, party officials said Monday, according to local media reports.

Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, 61, had been seen in a video shared on social media hours before the poll, receiving oxygen treatment at an undisclosed medical facility.

"I am fighting death," the top presidential candidate, who briefly took off his oxygen mask, was heard saying in French in a footage that went viral over the weekend.

He urged his supporters to head to the polls and "vote for change. I will not have fought for nothing. Fight for it," he said.

Kolelas, a former government minister and one of the main contenders in Sunday's poll, had hoped to topple the reign of 77-year-old President Denis Sassou Nguesso, who has led the country for decades.