Arrest warrants for two Iraqi government critics spark outrage

Baghdad (CNN) Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council has issued arrest warrants for two prominent Iraqi political analysts, prompting backlash from activists and some politicians who say it's an attempt to intimidate critics of the government.

Political analysts Ibrahim al-Sumaidaie and Yahya al-Kubaisi were respectively accused of publicly "insulting" and "defaming" public authorities, according to copies of the warrants obtained by CNN and the media office of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The warrants were issued on March 16 and are based on a 1969 penal code which has been previously criticized by human rights groups for impinging on freedom of speech.

Al-Sumaidaie was subsequently arrested by Iraqi security forces at his home in Baghdad late Friday, according to a statement released by Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council on Saturday.

He is well-known for his criticism of the current government. According to the judicial council statement, the warrant against al-Sumaidaie was issued by Baghdad's Al-Karkh Investigation Court under Penal Code Article 226 for insulting "official institutions" by using "bad phrases" which "go beyond the limits of the freedom of expression." He could face up to seven years in jail, according to Iraqi law.

