(CNN) Scott Kolbrenner could buy more than a few vowels with the $145,000 he won on "Wheel of Fortune" last week.

But he doesn't plan on buying anything. Instead, he's giving all of his winnings to charity.

"When I went on the show, I was doing it for the fun of it, and I said to my wife ... 'If I do OK here, anything that I get, let's give it to charity. We're very fortunate. Let's see if we can support some others who aren't as fortunate as we are."

Charities grateful for his donation

