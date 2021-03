(CNN) Scott Kolbrenner could buy more than a few vowels with the $145,000 he won on "Wheel of Fortune" last week.

But he doesn't plan on buying anything. Instead, he's giving all of his winnings to charity.

The California resident announced that he will donate the money, which includes the $100,000 grand prize, to two California charities -- Uplift Family Services and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank . "It's been a dark time," Kolbrenner told "Good Morning America" on Friday.

"When I went on the show, I was doing it for the fun of it, and I said to my wife ... 'If I do OK here, anything that I get, let's give it to charity. We're very fortunate. Let's see if we can support some others who aren't as fortunate as we are."

Charities grateful for his donation

