Man arrested after taking his toddler into an elephant enclosure at San Diego Zoo

(CNN) A visitor at the San Diego Zoo was arrested on Friday shortly after taking his two-year-old daughter into an elephant enclosure, according to a press release from the San Diego Police Department.

Jose Navarrete, 25, made it into the elephant enclosure with his daughter after passing multiple barriers, the release said.

Once the father and daughter were inside the enclosure, an elephant noticed the pair and started to trot towards them, according to the release. When Navarrete tried to exit the enclosure with his two-year-old, he dropped her but was able to pick her up.

"There were no injuries to Navarrete, his daughter, or the elephant," the release said.

Navarrete was booked into the San Diego County Jail, according to police. He is charged with child cruelty and is currently being held on $100,000 bail.

