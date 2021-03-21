A 12-year-old and his family were waiting in line at McDonald's when a man stabbed the boy in the neck, police say

(CNN) A 12-year-old was waiting in line with his family at a Pittsburgh McDonald's when a man stabbed the boy in the neck with a box cutter, police told CNN affiliate KDKA.

Police arrested Charles Edward Turner, 51, in the 2 p.m. Saturday incident, police say . He faces multiple charges, including criminal attempt homicide and four counts of aggravated assault, records show. He is being held at Allegheny County Jail.

Charles Edward Turner

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition and has been upgraded to stable, KDKA reported, citing the criminal complaint.

Police say they don't know of any relationship between the boy and Turner, KDKA reported.

CNN has not been able to identify an attorney for Turner.

Read More