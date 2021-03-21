A man is charged with attempted murder after police officers were shot at in Chicago

(CNN) Chicago police have charged a man with five counts of attempted murder after five officers were shot at, the city's police department said Sunday.

The Chicago Police Department said 29-year-old Tracey Thomas Jr. was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly shooting at five police officers, striking one in the hand.

Police said this image shows the suspect's gun that was recovered during his arrest.

At one point Thomas was barricaded and crisis negotiators were called in, the CPD said.

The gun used in the attack was recovered at the scene, police said.

Police said the suspect would appear in bond court Sunday. CNN is trying to determine whether Thomas has an attorney.

