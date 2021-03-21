Bella Thorne and longtime boyfriend Ben Mascolo are engaged

(CNN) Bella Thorne and her boyfriend, Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo, are engaged.

Thorne, a former Disney star, and Mascolo, who have been dating for two years, announced the news on their social media accounts Sunday.

"She said yes!" Mascolo captioned his Instagram post of the couple.

Throne has a giddy smile in her Instagram stories as she shows the ring on her hand.

"I love you so much," she says to Mascolo, who is holding the camera.

Read More