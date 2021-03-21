She publishes booklets in seven languages to help Asian Americans and others face hate crimes

Watch "AFRAID: Fear in Communities of Color" at 9 pm ET on Monday, March 22 -- a CNN Special Report hosted by Amara Walker, Ana Cabrera, Victor Blackwell and Anderson Cooper.

(CNN) A Korean American woman living in Los Angeles has created a hate crime booklet for Asian American seniors to prepare them in case they are racially targeted.

The idea was born amid the coronavirus pandemic, after Esther Lim heard the term "China virus ," a phrase often used by former President Donald Trump, followed by a steady rise in anti-Asian crimes across the country.

Fearing for her parent's safety, Lim in April 2020 put together a booklet, "How to Report a Hate Crime," with information to guide her parents in case they ever found themselves in that situation.

"I noticed that a lot of the target victims were older generation Asians who couldn't speak English well," Lim, 32, told CNN. "I wanted to make sure my parents, and the rest of the Asian community, knew how to make a report or what to do if they're attacked."

Lim published the booklet in English and translated it to Korean before she was swarmed with requests to translate it into other languages.

Read More