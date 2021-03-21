How the Covid-19 pandemic has changed our sense of mortality

(CNN) It was well past midnight, but I couldn't see the time because a steady stream of tears blurred my vision. I sat in a slumped zombie posture at the computer, too exhausted from months of lockdown to be productive, but too anxious to sleep.

I spent nights like these ferociously typing poorly-crafted love notes to my toddler, who I woefully reflected was too young to remember me if I wound up another victim to this once-in-a-century plague.

Before the pandemic, it crossed my mind that I might not be around to see my child grow up or get to publish my best-seller, but it was a muted pang in the back of my consciousness that I could easily bat away.

Most people live past their 30s in the United States, I reasoned. I had no reason to believe I wouldn't be old and gray and begging for quality time for my adult child who had better things to do than hang with me.

But since Covid-19, I've watched people around me -- friends, family and perfect strangers my own age whose stories are told in obituaries -- drop dead from this contagion. A sharp sense of existential dread has taken up residence in my psyche. That vague inevitability that I assumed would happen in the distant future smashed me over the head like an anvil in an old cartoon.

