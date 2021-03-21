(CNN) Sevilla grabbed a dramatic last-second equalizer in Saturday's La Liga clash against Valladolid -- and the goal came from the unlikeliest of sources.

Losing 1-0 and desperate to try and salvage at least a point from the match, Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine 'Bono' Bounou ran the length of the pitch to join the attack for his team's final corner of the game.

After a mix up in the Valladolid defense, the ball found its way to Bono eight yards from goal and the Moroccan keeper showed poise and composure befitting of a striker to slot the ball into the net.

Cue wild scenes as Bono was mobbed by his team and the entire Sevilla bench.

Yassine Bono calmly slots the ball home.

"It's a difficult feeling to describe because I didn't know how to celebrate it," he told the club's website. "It's very strange, but, well, my teammates are happy because we deserved more.

